A London Townhouse Has Glass Circles in Its Floors to Filter in Ample Natural Light

When a client was looking to incorporate an open, light-filled atmosphere into their central London townhouse, they turned to local firm
Andy Martin Architecture to help reimagine the space.
To deliver the transformation the owners were seeking, the team gutted the five-story property, and added a new ground floor made entirely of glass footpath paving lights—which are common on London commercial streets—to allow an abundance of natural light to enter the space.
Thanks to the glass perforations connecting the first two levels of the home, the structure no longer suffers from a dark, gloomy interior. The team also incorporated a handmade steel staircase to link the ground floor to the basement.
The dappled light brightens the basement which houses the kitchen and an open-plan living and dining area.
Shop the Look Gubi Beetle Sofa
The design of the Beetle sofa reinterprets the characteristic elements of the beetles’ sections: shape, shells, sutures, rigid outside and soft inside, while maintaining comfort and functionality. The seat and back are in laminated molded veneer.
Ferm Living Dark Grey Concrete Pot
Danish-designed concrete planters with simple, geometric details.These concrete planters are the perfect vessels for urban horticulturists. Suitable for indoor or outdoor use, the planters are made from solid tinted and natural concrete.
Knoll Bertoia Side Chair
Though Italian-American artist Harry Bertoia had long harbored an interest in mesh and metal forms, it wasn’t until he joined the studio of Charles Eames that he developed his signature techniques for working with steel rods. He brought this knowledge to Pennsylvania in 1950, where he designed...
Here is a closer look at the kitchen area.
The use of the perforations throughout the home help to intensify the light through various aperture dimensions. They also led to the project's name: The Perf House.
The glass lenses of the circular pavement lights are a common feature on London streets.
An up-close view of the details in the circular perforations.
On the first floor, solid steel plates transform into a perforated metal spine, which cuts right through the building to the top floor.
Glass surfaces act as transparent room dividers throughout the home. Here, an open living area is divided by a ridged glass-and-steel-framed french window.
The glass partition doors assist in opening the space up, while also enhancing the natural light.
A perforated steel plate forms a wall between the staircase and the room.
Here is a peek at the exterior at night. As you can see, floor-to-ceiling sliding windows open onto a decked bamboo patio.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
See a sample