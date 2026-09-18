Chip and Joanna Gaines’s Texas Castle Just Listed for $2.7M

From the Agent: "Renovation duo Chip and Joanna Gaines meticulously designed, renovated, and restored the 135-year-old Waco castle, with the goal of honoring its past while making it a home again. The interiors combine historic details, including gorgeous millwork, antique tile floors, and diamond-paned windows, with spaces designed for everyday living and entertaining. Along with a formal dining room, living room, and renovated kitchen, the home includes a moody card room, formal library, and distinctive conservatory. Elegant bedrooms are joined by fully renovated spa bathrooms that make for luxurious sanctuaries. Lush landscaping around the house completes the picture-perfect scene. All furnishings, accessories, and decor have been thoughtfully selected to complement the home’s design and are included with the sale, creating a truly turnkey opportunity."

Read more about the Waco castle renovation on Dwell.