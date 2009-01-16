Chilean Wine Barrel Breezeway

In Talca, Chile, over 50 wine barrels started a second life in 2006—though neither as planters nor avatars. In the grape-growing region of Maule Valley, Macarena Avila Burdiles of architecture firm Grupo Talca deconstructed the used French oak barrels and reassembled them to create a ceiling for an open-air pavilion, completed in 2007.





Under the undulating roof, vineyard workers seek respite under the shade and relax on furniture also made from sections of used wine barrels. Whether your poison is a glass of pinot grigio or a carafe of cabernet, a cool breeze on a sunny day always hits the spot.



