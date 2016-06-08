A Cherner Chair Retrospective

The original Cherner chair, designed in 1958 by Norman Cherner, was out of production for decades until 1999, when his sons, Benjamin and Thomas, at the urging of architects and designers, joined forces and formed the Cherner Chair Company to reproduce and expand on their father's iconic chair. Here is a look at how the various versions of the iconic chair has appeared over the years inside the pages of Dwell.

(I've put this story together to illustrate the power of a new feature we've just released to our editors and publishers. Now, within the Editor Tool itself, it's possible to search all of the photographs on the Dwell platform to add directly to your story. Both the original photo's caption and credit will also be imported. The caption can then be rewritten to serve the purpose of the new narrative, which is something I didn't bother with here.)