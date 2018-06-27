Chef Ludo Lefebvre Lights Up the Grill For the Perfect Summertime Spread

Renowned Los Angeles Chef Ludo Lefebvre is sharing a few secrets for putting together a delectable summertime barbecue—and one of them is the new DCS Series 9 Grill from Fisher & Paykel. The new grill is designed with one guiding principle in mind: innovation for the home chef. "For us, it’s about the love of cooking," says Kevin Dexter, President of Fisher & Paykel. With the Series 9, Dexter shares, "anything you’d want to prepare inside, you can do outside."

Fisher & Paykel teamed up with brand ambassador and culinary pioneer Chef Ludo to test drive the new, beautifully designed grill and all its features. In the video below, watch as Chef Ludo prepares a delicious summer spread on the DCS Series 9, using all the latest innovative features to bring a taste of France to the backyard.

"When we sat down to create the Series 9, we brought a personal love of cooking to the drawing board," says Dexter. The grill’s new features enable home chefs to cook creatively, and with a full range of options, ensuring you can cook almost anything outdoors. Chef Ludo demonstrated this with the meal he prepared—lamb shawarma basted with rosemary, and a variety of fresh grilled fruits and vegetables—cooked completely and simultaneously on the Series 9 Grill.

"The grill looks beautiful," says Los Angeles-based Chef Ludo Lefebvre about the DCS 9’s sleek design. "I love the lights." The dials light up when being used, and interior track lighting inside the grill increases visibility while cooking.

With the grill fired up, Chef Ludo prepared food on every surface. "You have a lot of different power," he says, "There’s the smoker and charcoal tray, the grill surface and a secondary cooking zone...it makes the grill magical. It’s almost like a symphony." The grill’s rotisserie feature allows for slow, even cooking, and can hold a serious amount of food (up to 50 pounds). Chef Ludo loaded up the rotisserie with New Zealand lamb and pineapple. As the meat slowly rotated over the grill, he basted it with rosemary and olive oil. "With the rotation, you cook slowly," he says. "The meat gets crispy, kind of caramelized." Chef Ludo filled the grill’s charcoal tray with briquettes as he grilled eggplant. On the secondary surface, he slowly roasted potatoes. Chef Ludo’s "symphony" reached a full crescendo as the veggies and herbs became perfectly charred, and the lamb roasted on the rotisserie.

When designing the grill, the Fisher & Paykel team focused on style and design just as much as they did performance. "From a design perspective, it’s all about elevating the style of the house," says Dexter. "The grill delivers the full package of beauty, brains, and brawn."

Multi-layer cooking zones allow chefs to cook multiple items at a time and at variable temperatures.

Chef Ludo loaded up the grill’s smoker and charcoal tray with briquettes to add the flavors of a traditional barbecue.



Chef Ludo’s Lamb Kebab Serves: 8-10 Ingredients: 2 lbs. Lamb shank, large cubes 1 bulb Garlic, minced 2 Tbsp Salt 1/4 C Sugar 1 bunch Mint leaves, chopped 1/4 C Olive oil 1 Tbsp White pepper Combine garlic, salt, sugar, mint, olive oil, and white pepper to make a marinade. Marinate the lamb for 30 minutes, covered, in the refrigerator (can be done overnight). Place on rotisserie skewer and press firmly to form a one large roast. Cook on rotisserie on high for 15 minutes and reducing to medium for 30 minutes. Baste occasionally.