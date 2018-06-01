Own This Iconic Midcentury by Charles Haertling For $5.75M

HaertlingFor the second time in 40 years, the spectacular Menkick House by architect Charles Haertling has hit the market and is currently being listed through Boulder Luxury Group for $5,750,000.



Located just outside city limits in Boulder's exclusive Knollwood neighborhood, this rare 5,780-square-foot property has earned its legendary reputation from the home’s seamless integration with Gyp Rock, a natural rock formation that looms large on the 1.1-acre site.