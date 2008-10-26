View Photos
Charles and Ray Eames on NBC in 1956
By Laure Joliet
When resources are limited, design takes flight. Case in point: this video of Ray and Charles Eames unveiling their iconic molded plastic and molded plywood chairs on NBC in 1956.
Much of their materials and designs were born out of prefabbed elements that had been manufactured during the war. They figured out a new way to put the elements together in order to create affordable design for the masses. In the process they made furniture that absolutely defined an era. Their furniture, simple and comfortable, still hasn't gone out of style.
