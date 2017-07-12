For Just Under $2 Million, You Could Live in a London Penthouse Outfitted by Cereal Magazine

Waterman Gardens Penthouses make up a collection of exclusive riverfront duplexes located between the River Thames and the landscaped gardens of London’s emerging cultural district of Greenwich Peninsula.

Get the Real Estate Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe

One of the units is this 1,793-square-foot, three-bedroom penthouse apartment featuring an expansive roof terrace that was styled by Cereal’s creative director Rich Stapleton, editor-in-chief Rosa Park, and interior stylist Nathalie Schwer—together with interior designer Tina Norden of Conran and Partners.

The building’s architect Pilbrow & Partners designed the penthouse with a cantilevered living space and full-width, floor-to-ceiling windows. This gave the stylists a stunning backdrop to work with. Playing with color, light, and texture, they created a space that would complement and enhance the view of the river and boats below.

Set over the fifth and sixth floors of the building, Conran’s interior is filled with polished concrete, marble tiles, black joinery, and brass—paying homage to the location’s industrial history in a subtle yet luxurious way. With these finishings as the project’s canvas, the Cereal team weaved in dark woods, moody grays, and accent colors in each room. They also utilized modern and vintage furnishings, alongside unique objects and fine art. This allowed the color and sculptural forms of the pieces to guide their design concept.

In the entrance, subdued red walls slowly shift to a matte lime wash with shades that correspond to the interior architecture. On the lower level are two bedrooms, a work area, and a multipurpose room, which includes a slim sofa bed by Martin Visser and a glossy stool by Karakter. On the upper level is a white marble extendable PK54 dining table designed by Poul Kjærholm for Fritz Hansen, which is surrounded by walnut Cherner side chairs.

Instead of clunky living room mainstays like a sofa and television, lighter, contemporary pieces are placed in the living areas, including a sheepskin daybed by Bruno Mathsson, a rust-red Coffee Bean table by McCollin Bryan, and two chairs by Børge Mogensen. Also on the upper floor is a kitchen that extends out towards the large terrace, and a master bedroom with an en suite bathroom and walk-in dressing room.

























