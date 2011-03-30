Ceramics by Montes Doggett
Not only are the handmade pieces in the collection an elegant addition to any table, they are also highly functional: each is microwave-, dishwasher-, and oven-safe. Here are a few of my favorites.
The seven-inch-tall oil bottle and matching vinegar bottle feature subtle pour spouts, making them perfect for the tabletop.
I love the pinched-together look of the sugar and creamer set as well as the company's "Third" pitcher.
The oven-safe tajine is designed for cooking tasty stews whereas the divided dish is ideal for snacks and appetizers for a casual get together.
For more, visit montesdoggett.com and shopkirdevries.com.