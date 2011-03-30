Ceramics by Montes Doggett

Not only are the handmade pieces in the collection an elegant addition to any table, they are also highly functional: each is microwave-, dishwasher-, and oven-safe. Here are a few of my favorites.

A selection of ceramics handmade with Peruvian clay by Monica Porter of Montes Dogett.

The seven-inch-tall oil bottle and matching vinegar bottle feature subtle pour spouts, making them perfect for the tabletop.

Oil bottle by Monica Porter for Montes Doggett.

Vinegar bottle by Monica Porter for Montes Doggett.

I love the pinched-together look of the sugar and creamer set as well as the company's "Third" pitcher.

Sugar and creamer set by Monica Porter for Montes Doggett.

Third Pitcher by Monica Porter for Montes Doggett.

The oven-safe tajine is designed for cooking tasty stews whereas the divided dish is ideal for snacks and appetizers for a casual get together.

Tajine by Monica Porter for Montes Doggett.

Divided Regular Bowl by Monica Porter for Montes Doggett.