Ceramicist Bari Ziperstein Teams With Rachel Comey for a Sartorial New Collection

Ceramics and textiles may not share many attributes—the former is spun of clay, after all, and the latter, of thread—but a new collaboration between Los Angeles-based artist Bari Ziperstein and fashion designer Rachel Comey finds common ground between the two disciplines.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

"I’ve always been a die-hard fan of Rachel’s aesthetic," says Ziperstein, who connected with Comey via Instagram and found kinship in her work, after learning of the fashion designer’s background in sculpture. (Before starting her eponymous line in 2001, Comey attended the University of Vermont, where she majored in art with a focus on sculpture.) "I immediately knew [Comey] would identify with my take on the similarities between prints finding their way onto ceramics, and the very fabric that forms the foundation of her clothing an swimwear this season," adds Ziperstein.

Coated with an olive green, circular graphic, Ziperstein's vessel reinterprets a dress overlaid with a similarly patterned chain-metal mesh, from Comey's spring/summer 2017 collection.

Taking Comey’s latest spring/summer collection as a point of inspiration, Ziperstein’s new 11-piece collection interprets the print, palette, and ornamentation of each garment—elements that befit her intricate ceramic creations that often incorporate rope, beads, and other detailing.

Select pieces from the sartorial collection land today in Rachel Comey’s Los Angeles store on Melrose Place, with prices beginning at $250 a pop.