Ceramic Designer We Love: Jeff Nimeh

Relocating from New York to Kyoto, Japan in 2012 not only marked a new beginning in his life, but proved to be a working catalyst for ceramicist Jeff Nimeh. All of the pieces from the designer's collection of "balanced and well-proportioned ceramic art" are skillfully wheel-thrown in porcelain and high-fired with select glazes. Incredible in its simplicity, the works are a quiet reminder of the inherent beauty of ceramic artisanship, dating back all the way to 25,000 BC. Nippon absorbed, we can't wait to see what the former New Yorker will present next.

Available to purchase at BDDW in New York, Hollace Cluny in Toronto, and Twentieth in Los Angeles. The symbolism of color in Nimeh's work: white—known as the color of perfection and black—secretive, hidden, and mysterious. A variety of the designer's binchotan-hued sculpted vases spotted at BDDW. Photo by: Eujin Rhee