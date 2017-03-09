Ceramic Cookware Safety Secrets That No One Knows!

Clay Ceramic Cookware



Traditional ceramic cookware is and was made of clay. There are various types of clay which are used for these pots and pans and are glazed and heated to create the nonstick surface which is seen today in ceramic cookware. This option is safe and durable, specifically if made from high-quality clay which doesn’t include toxic ingredients like arsenic. If clay cookware is fired properly then you don’t have to worry about health problems from the silicon and aluminum elements. If not fired and heated probably when being made then they could leak toxic substances. Always make sure you are clear on the manufacturing process before you purchase this type of cookware.

Glass Ceramic Cookware



Today ceramic cookware isn’t made with clay but is in fact made from a glass-like substance. The ingredients in this type of ceramic cookware originate from sand, ash and limestone, all which are natural and safe ingredients to use. As well as these elements there are also traces of silicon, sulfur, and sodium in this type of cookware. Today, procedures have been designed to create cookware, so it seals in these ingredients which don’t react with the heat, making them safe to use when cooking food. Additionally, the process of making this type of cookware involves two heating processes. The second process is known as crystallization which makes the cookware even safer and durable to use.



Enameled Porcelain Cookware



Enameled porcelain cookware is similar to both clay and glass cookware. The difference being is there are other substances like kaolinite which is found in porcelain, and this type of cookware can be both glazed or unglazed. This cookware is made by taking porcelain and melting it into another material like stainless steel or aluminum. This porcelain cookware means that the ceramic is just a coating. This type of cookware is safe to use, but users need to be careful not to chip or crack the coating because harmful substances can then be released into your food during cooking.

Ceramic Cookware Choices



There is so much choice on the market today purchasing your cookware can be a hard task. Always make sure you understand the ingredients and procedures used in making the cookware. Additionally, you should always buy cookware from notable and popular companies. Buying inexpensive cookware from overseas could result in harmful toxins being released into your food. Avoid Teflon surfaces as these can be harmful and try to go for glass ceramic cookware which is the safest of them all.

