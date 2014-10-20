Celebrating Scandinavian Cuisine in Los Angeles

Beginning with an intimate media dinner this evening, Austere, a 5,000-square-foot showroom and event space in downtown Los Angeles run by Fredrik Carlström, is hosting the West Coast incarnation of the annual NORTH Nordic Food Festival—an exclusive pop-up event for Angelenos. Austere, a hub for Scandinavian design, is the ideal setting for the event, also hosted by Honest Cooking Magazine. NORTH Los Angeles will pay host to three intimate dinner events at Austere, of which two will be invite only and open to media and industry. The first dinner happens on October 20, when Michelin-starred chefs Anton Bjuhr and Jacob Holmstrom of the celebrated Gastrologik Restaurant in Stockholm will take invited press on a tasting celebrating the creativity of Stockholm. On October 21, the space opens up to the public for a lavish 15-course dinner. Merging music and food and seating less than 30 people, it will be one of the most exclusive dining experiences in Los Angeles this year. The final event takes place October 28, when local chefs will work exclusively with Norwegian seafood, exploring the culinary bounty of the cold North Atlantic and Norwegian fjords. Preceding the seafood tasting, guests will be taken on an invite-only tour of the exciting Norwegian Icons design project by Carlström, who will talk about the process of finding long-lost design treasures in Norway and bring them to life in a contemporary setting.