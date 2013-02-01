Celebrating 100 Years of Grand Central Station

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

This superb book exposes the critical role architecture plays in the expansion of our city fabric, and sets an appropriate backdrop for appreciating the anniversary of this monumental structure and its place in the American architectural landscape. Belle and Leighton's history of Grand Central is told through an incredible collection of photographs and illustrations, and chronicles not only the story of the two previous stations on the site, the effort to preserve the current structure after the destruction of Penn Station, but the restoration efforts that returned the edifice to its original glory.





Among the items I learned during my perusal of the book:



- In 1923 a memorial service for President Harding was held in the Main Concourse. 30,000 people gathered in the Main Concourse to hear President Truman deliver a speech in 1952.



- In 1975 Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Philip Johnson held a joint press conference on the Oyster Bar ramp announcing the formation of the Committee to Save Grand Central Station.



- Free tours are conducted each Wednesday at 12:30pm.



- Construction for the new Grand Central Terminal began in 1903, when over 200 buildings were demolished to increase the site from 23 acres to 48 acres. 1.6 million cubic yards of rock and 1.2 million cubic yards of earth were excavated to make room for the train yards and two levels of tracks and platforms. 29,000 tons of structural steel and one million barrels of cement were used as well.



- Jules-Alexis Coutan's immense sculpture group crowning the 42nd Street facade features Mercury, Hercules, Minerva and an eagle. The work is 60 feet wide, 50 feet high and weighs 1,500 tons.



- The Ladies Waiting Room and Bathroom, located off the main Waiting Room, was lined with oak paneling, marble encasements, a decorative plaster relief, and a phalanx of rocking chairs intended for nursing mothers.



- In 1941, the Farm Security Administration erected a massive photo mural that was 118 feet wide and 100 feet high on the east wall of the East Balcony—which, as the book states, is probably the most prominent location in the entire Terminal. It was a montage entitled "What America Has to Defend and How It Will Defend It" and it represented the campaign urging travelers to purchase U.S. Defense bonds.



