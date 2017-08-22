Celebrate the Last Weekend of Summer With These 25 Picks For an Epic Labor Day
Garden & Landscapes + Lifestyle

Celebrate the Last Weekend of Summer With These 25 Picks For an Epic Labor Day

By Paige Alexus
Though the idea of summer coming to an end is a sad realization for many of us, there’s one good piece of news—Labor Day weekend festivities are approaching.

As the unofficial last weekend of summer, Labor Day has become the official time to take in the last long, warm days while celebrating with friends and family. On September 4, make sure to take the chance to spend as much time outdoors as possible and enjoy the people you want to surround yourself with. 

To make this happen, you’re going to need some tools—and we have you covered. Take a look below for our end-of-summer picks that will equip you for an epic weekend, whether that includes taking a group trip to the beach, organizing a picnic, or hosting a BBQ or dinner party at your home. 

If You're Heading to the Beach

Celebrate the Last Weekend of Summer With These 25 Picks For an Epic Labor Day - Photo 1 of 4
Turkish T Carry Handle Striped Beach Throw
Food52
Beach day, handled. This big and easy striped throw is ready to drop everything and head to the beach at the drop of a straw hat.
Doug Johnston Slangette Bag
Kaufmann Mercantile
The Slangette is one of the latest additions to Doug Johnson's bag series.
If You're Throwing a Backyard BBQ

Celebrate the Last Weekend of Summer With These 25 Picks For an Epic Labor Day - Photo 2 of 4
The Companion Group Grilling Grids (Set of 2)
Food52
Pop these handy grids on the grill for an instant cooking surface perfect for cooking smaller cuts of meat and delicate fish.
Crow Canyon Home White & Grey Enamel Drink Dispenser
Amazon
There’s no better way to serve big-batch beverages to a crowd than by having guests serve themselves out of a big ol’ classic drink dispenser. This one comes in classic white with grey trim and looks great with a set of matching mugs or tumblers.
Terrain Low Cross Leg Fire Pit
terrain
Crafted from durable iron that ages beautifully over time, this fire pit makes a practical, modern addition to the backyard.
If You're Planning a Picnic

Celebrate the Last Weekend of Summer With These 25 Picks For an Epic Labor Day - Photo 3 of 4


Dot and Army Outdoor Net Food Cover
Food52
Nothing spoils a great picnic or dinner outdoors faster than bugs and gnats. We collaborated with Dot and Army to design these lightweight net food covers, exclusive for us. We wanted something easy to fold up and carry with us, but also pretty to keep our picnics picturesque.
If You're Hosting a Dinner Party

Celebrate the Last Weekend of Summer With These 25 Picks For an Epic Labor Day - Photo 4 of 4


Jean Dubost 7 Piece Mariniere Collection Oyster Set
Kaufmann Mercantile
Feel the breeze of the ocean as you use this blue and white striped oyster set to enjoy fresh oysters. Each set includes one oyster knife and six forks made from high-grade stainless steel.
