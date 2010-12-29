CB2's Barbershop Shower Curtain
CB2's Barbershop Shower Curtain

By Aaron Britt
Though I'm a happy fan of all things modern, I do occasionally cringe at the faithfully restored, immaculately sourced modernist necropolises that pass through the office. So with that in mind, I do try to pepper my humble abode with an old-timey touch or a bit of rustic Americana from time to time. Which is why I'm so utterly happy with my new shower curtain. Yes, I said shower curtain, and this one--in a paean to my love of dandified menswear--is a big graphic print of old time baber shop gear.

It's a standard plastic shower curtain from the folks at CB2, and at the very reasonable $19.95 it's done wonders in sprucing up the bathroom. Not only does it hit the grooming mark, but the bright orange graphics enliven the space in a way that my previous curtain--a simple white affair--could not. Besides, you can't really tell me you want an Alexander Girard print on everything!

