CB2's Barbershop Shower Curtain

Though I'm a happy fan of all things modern, I do occasionally cringe at the faithfully restored, immaculately sourced modernist necropolises that pass through the office. So with that in mind, I do try to pepper my humble abode with an old-timey touch or a bit of rustic Americana from time to time. Which is why I'm so utterly happy with my new shower curtain. Yes, I said shower curtain, and this one--in a paean to my love of dandified menswear--is a big graphic print of old time baber shop gear.

It's a standard plastic shower curtain from the folks at CB2, and at the very reasonable $19.95 it's done wonders in sprucing up the bathroom. Not only does it hit the grooming mark, but the bright orange graphics enliven the space in a way that my previous curtain--a simple white affair--could not. Besides, you can't really tell me you want an Alexander Girard print on everything! Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample