This Country Home in Australia Almost Burned Down Before It Was Even Completed

From the Architect: "Cathedral House is a new residential build in Thornton, Victoria, sited on a rural hillside property overlooking the Cathedral Ranges. The project was designed as a weekend retreat for a family seeking easy, low-maintenance living with a strong connection to the surrounding landscape—a place made for entertaining, for relaxing, and for being fully present in the surroundings.

"The building is composed of two forms arranged in an L around a central courtyard and sheltered timber deck under a corrugated gabled roof. External materials include vertical timber cladding and board-formed concrete, with the concrete end walls punctuated by a circular window that forms the primary gesture on approach. Materials were selected for their resilience as much as their aesthetic qualities. The project is located within a fire-prone region, and during construction bushfires came within a few hundred meters of the house, saved by the efforts of fire crews and locals. The building is nestled into the earth, with introduced native planting kept minimal—low maintenance and carefully chosen to soften the house into the landscape rather than impose upon it.

"The house is set into the hillside, with the northern edge buried into the rock face and the land falling away to the south toward the Cathedral Ranges and the open valley below. On the northern side, the pool and outdoor entertaining terrace sit in a protected, sun-drenched enclosure, sheltered from the elements by the rising rock face behind. The southern facade opens completely in the opposite direction—full-height sliding glazing framing the Cathedral Ranges on the horizon, drawing in light and cross ventilation, and dissolving the boundary between inside and out. This is a home designed to be lived in and through the environment rather than simply beside it.