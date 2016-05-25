No Walls Were Knocked Down in the Making of This SF Pad
No Walls Were Knocked Down in the Making of This SF Pad

By Allie Weiss
Materials and furniture transformed the layout of this San Francisco house, without the need for dramatic structural intervention.

LOCZIdesign renovated a town house in San Francisco's Castro district for clients Matt and George, two anesthesiologists. Though their residence had good bones—wood-trimmed windows and wide-plank floors, for example—the couple called upon the designers to rethink the living areas of their home. According to senior project manager Catrina Cooper, the main level was a "long open area that had no delineation at all," she says. "Their wish was to have three very distinct spaces, that each had their own personality and that functioned differently." The refreshed space relies on varying textures, custom casework, and lighting to subtly differentiate between the lounge, living room, and dining room, while maintaining the free-flowing circulation of an open-plan layout. 

The living room is furnished with Wassily chairs by Marcel Breuer, a Limbo coffee table from Roche Bobois, and a Reid sofa from Design Within Reach.

Inspired by a dress made out of razor clam shells by the late fashion designer Alexander McQueen, the designers created a custom wall with individually laid pieces of Island Stone tile. It accents a minimalist EcoSmart fireplace.&nbsp;

The apartment is filled with storage, including this custom unit in the master bedroom by Tom Clossey.

The platform, headboard, lacquer nightstands, and shelves in the bedroom are all custom designed by LOCZI and built by Tom Clossey.

The dining room canopy was an idea inspired by something that the resident had seen while staying in a hotel. A steel frame holds a grid of solid walnut blocks. Two rows of LED lights, four pendants, and four pin lights illuminate the space, creating what Cooper calls "a shadowed textural effect."

A modular Tufty-Too sofa by Patricia Urquiola for B&amp;B Italia fills a corner of the lounge area. It's paired with side tables by Warren Platner.

Just inside the front door, another piece of custom casework is made from the Corsican Weave laminate from California Closets.

