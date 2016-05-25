No Walls Were Knocked Down in the Making of This SF Pad

LOCZIdesign renovated a town house in San Francisco's Castro district for clients Matt and George, two anesthesiologists. Though their residence had good bones—wood-trimmed windows and wide-plank floors, for example—the couple called upon the designers to rethink the living areas of their home. According to senior project manager Catrina Cooper, the main level was a "long open area that had no delineation at all," she says. "Their wish was to have three very distinct spaces, that each had their own personality and that functioned differently." The refreshed space relies on varying textures, custom casework, and lighting to subtly differentiate between the lounge, living room, and dining room, while maintaining the free-flowing circulation of an open-plan layout.