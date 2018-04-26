Subscribe to Dwell+
Case Study House #18 in L.A. Hits the Market at $10M and Includes Plans From Tom Kundig
View Photos
Real Estate

Case Study House #18 in L.A. Hits the Market at $10M and Includes Plans From Tom Kundig

Add to
Like
Share
By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
For $10,000,000, the new owner will receive the historic midcentury home, along with architectural plans for a separate structure by Tom Kundig.

Sited just minutes from the beach on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Case Study House #18—also known as the West House—has officially hit the market at $10,000,000.

Along with several other Case Study Homes that were built under the Arts & Architecture magazine's program, the 1948 property is privately nestled in the exclusive Pacific Palisades neighborhood on Chautauqua Boulevard. 

All the public indoor/outdoor entertaining areas offer sweeping seaside views. 

Oriented towards the Pacific Ocean, the 1,701-square-foot one-level home was originally designed by architect Rodney Walker, and boasts ocean views from almost every vista, as well as a striking midcentury design. 

A covered terrace adds to the home's potential to enjoy indoor/outdoor living.

The two-bedroom dwelling is set on half an acre of land, which allows for the construction of a potential secondary structure—and the sale includes architectural plans for one designed specifically for the property by Tom Kundig of the Seattle–based design firm Olson Kundig

The Pacific Ocean is virtually in the property's backyard.

A large floor-to-ceiling, two-sided brick fireplace dominates the living room and serves as a divider from the "garden room," which is presently being used as the dining area.

The "garden room" opens to the terrace, literally bringing the outdoors in. High ceilings have been designed to accommodate clerestory windows and add to the interiors' airy atmosphere. 

The classic tongue-and-groove beamed ceiling has been painted white.

Original wood paneling lines the walls. 

Floor-to-ceiling glazing provides breathtaking views of the ocean, and brings in plenty of natural light throughout the home.  

The spacious living area includes room for an additional dining nook.

The highlight of this bedroom is the ample built-in storage.

The half-an-acre lot offers a unique opportunity to own a Case Study House and build a new separate modern domicile, or potentially divide the lot.

As you can see from above, the property enjoys unobstructed ocean views.

199 Chautauqua Boulevard is now being offered by Deasy/Penner. See the full listing including the architectural plans here

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.