Case Study House #18 in L.A. Hits the Market at $10M and Includes Plans From Tom Kundig
Sited just minutes from the beach on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Case Study House #18—also known as the West House—has officially hit the market at $10,000,000.
Along with several other Case Study Homes that were built under the Arts & Architecture magazine's program, the 1948 property is privately nestled in the exclusive Pacific Palisades neighborhood on Chautauqua Boulevard.
Oriented towards the Pacific Ocean, the 1,701-square-foot one-level home was originally designed by architect Rodney Walker, and boasts ocean views from almost every vista, as well as a striking midcentury design.
The two-bedroom dwelling is set on half an acre of land, which allows for the construction of a potential secondary structure—and the sale includes architectural plans for one designed specifically for the property by Tom Kundig of the Seattle–based design firm Olson Kundig.
199 Chautauqua Boulevard is now being offered by Deasy/Penner. See the full listing including the architectural plans here.
