Case Study® Ceramics Modernica.net

The Case Study® Ceramics series is inspired by the prolific period in architecture and home furnishing designs immediately following WW2. The pottery that emerged from this post-war period was a radical departure in form and application. Its primeval archetypal shapes of cylinders, cones, bullets, gourds, and totems, mixed with the precision of the simple clean finishes was something completely new and fresh. Unlike its predecessors, the new pottery created portable landscapes. These new ceramic objects could be used as a planter to soften the lines of a room, or as a sculptural piece in the garden, blurring lines between exterior and interior spaces. They also functioned as a direct reflection of the home owner’s aesthetic. As an important part of this lineage, Modernica’s Case Study® Ceramics follow this mantra: The idea is in the application — your choices will determine the style and personality of your planter.