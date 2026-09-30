Dramatic Curves Define This Sculptural Tulum Home Seeking $1.6M

Footprint: 2,970 square feet (5 beds, 5.5 baths)

From the Listing: "Located within La Privada in Tulum’s Aldea Zamá community, Casa Terra is a contemporary residence designed by acclaimed Madrid-based architecture firm, Erentia Arquitectos. Behind a monolithic facade, a sequence of parallel walls guide you from the entrance into the center of the home. The home is connected through a series of direct, carefully proportioned transitions that create a natural flow between social and private spaces. At the center of the home, a sculptural curved skylight brings natural light into the main living space—an interpretation of the relationship between architecture and the sky. This gesture is repeated throughout the house with additional skylights and planted courtyards, extending daylight into the interiors and ensuring every bedroom enjoys its own connection to landscape and light. Overlooking the treetops, the rooftop is an an extension of the living spaces, with a plunge pool, expansive terraces, and a firepit overlooking the surrounding jungle canopy. Designed for everyday living as much as entertaining, it offers a vantage point from which to experience the changing light and surrounding landscape. Casa Terra combines the art of architecture with privacy, maintained amenities, 24-hour security, and direct access to the beach road, while remaining moments from Tulum’s restaurants, boutiques, and wellness destinations."