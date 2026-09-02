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Boat Design Inspired an Avid Sailor’s Buenos Aires HomeView 11 Photos
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Boat Design Inspired an Avid Sailor’s Buenos Aires Home

Bracamonte Yerba envisions a white brick residence with an angular roofline, a breezy interior, and shipshape millwork.
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From the road, this weekend house designed by Argentine studio Bracamonte Yerba doesn’t give too much away. Passersby see only a large, windowless wall of white-painted brick. The rooflines, however, reveal the home’s singularity: One plane rises steeply over the ground floor, while another intersects it at a more acute angle above a veranda.

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