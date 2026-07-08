How a Family’s Annual Mole-Making Ritual Shaped Their Monolithic Mexico Home

Stem. Seed. Sauté. Strain. Simmer. For Raymundo Cortés and Julia Molina, the art of making mole is a three-day family affair. Preparing the sauce—made of dried chiles, nuts, seeds, spices, and plenty of patience—is a time-honored tradition that has become an annual birthday ritual for Julia’s father. It also partially drove the design of the couple’s new home in Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico.