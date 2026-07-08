How a Family’s Annual Mole-Making Ritual Shaped Their Monolithic Mexico Home
Architect Daniel Segovia Molina translated a cherished tradition into a light-filled home with generous gathering spaces, interior gardens, and stained-glass windows.
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Stem. Seed. Sauté. Strain. Simmer. For Raymundo Cortés and Julia Molina, the art of making mole is a three-day family affair. Preparing the sauce—made of dried chiles, nuts, seeds, spices, and plenty of patience—is a time-honored tradition that has become an annual birthday ritual for Julia’s father. It also partially drove the design of the couple’s new home in Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico.
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Amy Dvorak
Dwell contributor
I believe in the meaningful impact of good design—and design for good.
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