After 20 Years in the Same Madrid Apartment, They Blew Up the Floor Plan and Started Fresh
The owners had three requests: a place for their books, a kitchen for entertaining, and furnishings inspired by a beloved film.
Text by
Santiago Sánchez and Ángel Herrera have hosted their share of parties at their two-bedroom apartment in Madrid. It had held up great since moving in two decades ago, but recently the couple found they were the ones in need of a change, having outgrown its traditional layout and lack of storage. Really, it just started to feel small. "It just got to the point where we said, We want to renovate," says Santiago.
Try Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get unlimited access to the very best of Dwell, including a steady stream of subscriber exclusives, ad-free browsing, and more.
Subscribe to Dwell+
You can cancel at any time. Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.