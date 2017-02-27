Vacation for Design Lovers
We love this strikingly modern holiday home’s dramatic horizontal profile and clean structural minimalism. Designed with dynamic architectural style and vision, it’s also a relaxingly livable family friendly retreat.
Placed within the Sintra-Cascais National Park along the far west Atlantic coast of Portugal, this modern holiday home sets a contemporary tone among the pines.
Designed by Lisbon based architect Frederico Valsassina, the eye-catching horizontal silhouette is in serene balance with its rural environment. Completed in 2011, the white on white structure is composed of interconnecting spaces that focus outwards with brightly illuminated interiors that are responsive to the landscape. It can be rented for a vacation stay via BoutiqueHomes.
Walls of windows, strong linear lines and a minimalist, unadorned approach create a sense of space and serenity. Divided into individual "boxes," the living and dining area overlook the forest and the sleek fully equipped kitchen features a wall sized pivoting glass door that creates interaction between indoor and outdoor spaces.Each of the four en suite bedrooms face out to the wilderness and there’s an additional room design specifically for kids. Expertly curated design touches include original Eames Vitra lounge chairs, Jielde lamps, a Stuv fireplace, and a collection of 1960s vintage treasures.Surrounded by fragrant pine forest and just minutes from the best beaches, this is a modern getaway designed for family fun.
AROUND
Just five minutes from the Atlantic coastline, the area is lined with the best beaches including Praia Grande, Praia das Maçãs and Azenhas do Mar while the nearby Roca Cape is a dramatic headland formation and the westernmost point on the European mainland. Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the town of Sintra has a rich cultural heritage that includes both Moorish and European influences. Located a half an hour from Lisbon, it is an area that is ideal for enjoying the city, the sea and the over 100 miles of protected National Park land. Lined with great shops, cafes and historic splendor, central Sintra is best explored on foot where you can wander through the winding cobblestone walkways and intricate masonry walls among lush greenery. Don’t miss Pena Palace and Gardens, Sintra National Palace, Regaleira Palace and Monserrat Palace and Gardens.
LOCATION
Sintra, Portugal. Nearest Airport: Portela Lisbon Airport (45km)
BEST TIME TO VISIT:
Beginning of March through end of October