Vacation for Design Lovers

We love this strikingly modern holiday home’s dramatic horizontal profile and clean structural minimalism. Designed with dynamic architectural style and vision, it’s also a relaxingly livable family friendly retreat.

Placed within the Sintra-Cascais National Park along the far west Atlantic coast of Portugal, this modern holiday home sets a contemporary tone among the pines.



Designed by Lisbon based architect Frederico Valsassina, the eye-catching horizontal silhouette is in serene balance with its rural environment. Completed in 2011, the white on white structure is composed of interconnecting spaces that focus outwards with brightly illuminated interiors that are responsive to the landscape. It can be rented for a vacation stay via BoutiqueHomes.



