A perfect blend of elegance, local flavors, and chic bohemian style, the recently opened Casa Cook Rhodes hotel offers a comfortable home away from home for those who prefer more laid-back vacations. Minutes away from the Aegean Sea, the boutique hotel is also surrounded by rocky mountains and vegetation, helping guests to feel closer to nature. The 90 rooms are all individually designed, but the main ingredients are similar: beige, white, cream, and black color palettes, as well as vintage, modern, and handmade furniture combined with artisan objects. Each room has a private sunbathing area and opens towards a long swimming pool. "Mi casa es su casa", says the hotel’s website, and this open, inclusive approach is evident when looking at the number of shared areas, which are designed to bring like-minded people together. The large swimming pool, the restaurant, bar, and outdoor lounging areas all encourage guests to feel at home, together. Eclectic design and a nod to Greek architecture are both enhanced by the warm and comfortable atmosphere. Located just at the edge of Kolymbia, the hotel gives a perfect opportunity to explore local culture and the peaceful and secluded areas of the Rhodes island. Here, life takes on a slower rhythm, if only for a few days, allowing guests to sit back and enjoy the sunshine just as much as the good company. Images courtesy of Casa Cook Rhodes.