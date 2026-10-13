A Circular Opening in the Roof Cuts Straight to the Heart of This Oaxacan Home

Photographer: César Belio / @cesarbelio

From the Architect: "Casa Cieno is located in the El Vigía sector of Puerto Escondido on the coast of Oaxaca. The project was conceived under the premise of not imposing itself on the surroundings, but rather blending into the site to become part of the landscape. Unlike most residences of this type on the coast, Cieno is not located directly in front of the sea; therefore, the architecture prioritizes interiorizing the experience of the spaces, containing them with the surrounding vegetation, and seeks a harmonious relationship between them and their immediate context.

"As a siting strategy, it was decided to rotate the main volume diagonally in relation to the property boundaries to generate green patios along its perimeter that function as a vegetal filter, isolating the house from the neighboring boundaries. This defines a rectangular volume organized around a central patio where the pool becomes the organizing core of the project. All spaces are articulated around it, allowing this central patio to become the protagonist of the house and define its main character.