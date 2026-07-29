In Mexico, Three Generations of Family Set Down Roots With a Wooded Compound
Architect Santiago Constantino De Angoitia designed and built an adaptable home for his mother to age in place on the same lot as his childhood house in San Cristóbal de las Casas.
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Although this new home in San Cristóbal de las Casas, a 16th-century town in the highlands of Chiapas, Mexico, was designed for just one person, it’s part of a project centered on togetherness: pretty soon, three generations of the same family will be living only a few feet apart.
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