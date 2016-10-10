Can’t Pick a Vacation Spot? Rent a Hotel Room on Wheels in Germany

Combining two of the joys of traveling, the open road and complimentary body wash, a new hospitality experience has arrived in Frankfurt, Germany. Lente, a four-speed hotel room inside a 1981 Mercedes camper, is the latest from Lindenberg, a young hospitality group that has been popping up with unconventional lodgings in the area since 2012. Intrepid travelers who book a night can steer their vacation away from the usual tourist traps and take the Lente wherever they please. The camper sleeps four.

Lindenberg acquired the Mercedes Benz FFB Tabbert 602 caravan from a scrapyard in 2014 and began refurbishing it with help from architect Sahdia Kaster, designer Kathi Keppel, and motorhome restoration specialists Horst Andres. Their goal was to outfit it with all the comforts of a traditional roadhouse, plus a few fun amenities.

Almost all the toys and equipment one could want for a camping trip, including a tent and a teepee, cookware, a flashlight, binoculars, art supplies, a coffeemaker, games, and an LCD television, are strapped down or concealed in storage. Appliances include a gas cooker and refrigerator. For an extra fee, guests have the choice to bring along a Vespa and Lindenberg even offers a concierge service to plan nearby excursions for out-of-towners.