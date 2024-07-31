"With funding made possible by President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re helping connect even more people across L.A. County with affordable, reliable public transportation," says U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "These investments will help increase Metro ridership, get more cars off the road, make the air in L.A. cleaner for every single adult and child who breathes it in each day. And in four years when L.A. hosts the Olympics for the third time, Angelenos and Olympians alike will know just how efficient this region’s public transit can be."