Camper Covers by Alfredo Häberli

Not only do the things slip so easily over any old pair of Oxfords or bluchers, but they keep the rain out, keep leather soles from sliding all over the place, and can be taken off in seconds. Leave them under your desk on rainy days, as I do, and then slip them back on when the yen for an afternoon coffee gets too strong.

Häberli also designed a pair of shoes for Camper you can get with the covers. I like them in blue, though the real coup here is the covers, which I've seen in shops for as little as $35. The red interiors of the covers not only make for a nice contrast to the exteriors (which I've seen blue, green, and pink) but are wonderfully soft, and a sure bet not to scuff your togs.

Online editor Amanda Dameron snapped a few photos of me sporting the covers on a rainy day this week. I sported them home afterward and found that they kept my shoes admirably dry.

My favorite bit about the shoes Häberli designed is actually the sole, whose clever cartoon of the designer eschews the meddlesome trappings of capital B Branding in favor of something more idiosyncratic.