Calling Junior Video Producer Candidates - Dwell.com Job
Calling Junior Video Producer Candidates - Dwell.com Job

By Ethan Lance / Published by Ethan Lance
Dwell.com is searching for a junior video editor for our San Francisco Office.

While you need to be great with a video camera, brilliant with studio lighting, clear voice recording, and confident in directing -- you're main focus will be to edit a daily video.  

You need to be fast at editing video while staying focused on Dwell's brand identity.  

Key words.... Daily video.  Fast editing.  Eye for detail!  You understand Facebook & Youtube strategies are different.  Must live in SF Bay Area.  Full or Part-time flexible.

Follow this link for instructions on applying. 