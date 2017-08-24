View Photos
Calling Junior Video Producer Candidates - Dwell.com Job
By Ethan Lance
Dwell.com is searching for a junior video editor for our San Francisco Office.
While you need to be great with a video camera, brilliant with studio lighting, clear voice recording, and confident in directing -- you're main focus will be to edit a daily video.
You need to be fast at editing video while staying focused on Dwell's brand identity.
Key words.... Daily video. Fast editing. Eye for detail! You understand Facebook & Youtube strategies are different. Must live in SF Bay Area. Full or Part-time flexible.