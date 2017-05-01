Calling All Homeowners in the San Francisco Bay Area

Dwell is partnering with Nest to spotlight the lives of homeowners in the modern age and how they leverage technology to make their digs more sustainable and secure. We're looking for people living in the San Francisco Bay Area who will open their homes to us and tell us their story—no current smart home products required.

We need a first-time homeowner or a recent transplant in the area for the first installment, while the theme is still being finalized for the second video.

Introduce yourself and your modern abode through Add a Home, then use the hashtag #BayAreaSeries in the comments. The more information you provide, the better. We'll be in touch if we think it's a fit!





Want to star in your own Dwell video?

