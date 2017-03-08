California Dreamers: Boys Bedroom By Sarah Barnard

Sarah Barnard designed the custom brushed brass ladder and bed rail to complement the antique metal finishes throughout the boys' bedroom. Each bunk bed has a pair of blue linen draperies lined with black-out lining. The draperies fit neatly into custom grooves in the bunks so that everything stays just where it belongs.

Geometric wallpaper in navy, teal and oatmeal creates graphic appeal in the boys' bedroom.

The vintage inspired brass and black chandelier makes the room glow with warm diffuse light. Handmade American walnut floating desks paired with small scale marble lamps provide each boy their own study space. Each boy's desk includes a utility wall with a chalkboard, pin board, metal panel for magnets and wipe off board calendar. Cantilevered desk chairs in antique brass and black leather complete the look.

Sarah Barnard is a member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), is certified by the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and is recognized by the International Institute for Bau-Biologie & Ecology as a Building Biology Practitioner (BBP) and by the United States Green Building Council as a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Accredited Professional (LEED AP). She has served on the Santa Monica Conservancy's board of directors and specializes in sustainable interior design and historic preservation.