Craig Ellwood’s $6M “House of Steel” Floats Above L.A.
Location: 1515 North Tigertail Road, Los Angeles, California
Price: $5,995,000
Year Built: 1953
Architect: Craig Ellwood
Footprint: 1,926 square feet (3 beds, 3.5 baths)
Lot Size: 0.27 acres
From the Agent: "The Byron Lamar & Agnes M. Johnson House, designed by Craig Ellwood in 1953, is the third in his celebrated series of steel hillside residences—a body of midcentury architecture significant enough to earn the Los Angeles Examiner headline ‘Beauty of the House of Steel.’
Perched at the crown of Crestwood Hills on one of Brentwood’s most prestigious addresses, Ellwood’s signature steel columns and wood beams lift the structure above the hillside in a floating composition. By day, views of the Pacific stretch to Catalina Island; by night, Los Angeles can be seen shimmering from the living room.
The home has been meticulously restored and updated for modern living while preserving Ellwood’s original ethos. Details include terrazzo floors, Lutron lighting, Fleetwood and Baldwin doors and windows, Waterworks fixtures, motorized shades, and a restored gas-and-woodburning fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with Gaggenau, Wolf, and Sub-Zero appliances, while an outdoor kitchen includes a Lynx barbecue and pizza oven. The property also comes fully automated with solar panels, Tesla Powerwalls, EV charging, whole-house water filtration, and a brand new roof with a rooftop sprinkler system.
The main residence has three bedrooms and three baths, while a new ADU adds a private one-bedroom suite with a full steam shower and kitchen that opens directly to the pool. Both addresses are part of the sale.
The property is a candidate for historic designation and the Mills Act, which could offer property tax savings to a qualified buyer. It is offered fully furnished, with finishes and fixtures chosen to create a turnkey experience and complement the architecture. The Tigertail trailhead is steps from the front door, while Brentwood Country Mart and the Farmers Market are a short drive away."
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.
1515 North Tigertail Road in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $5,995,000 by Fielden Junglas with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.