Tickets selling fast! Join us for Dwell Open House Los Angeles on Saturday, October 17
SubscribeSign In
Craig Ellwood’s $6M “House of Steel” Floats Above L.A.View 23 Photos

Craig Ellwood’s $6M “House of Steel” Floats Above L.A.

Built in 1953, the fully furnished and restored Crestwood Hills home rises above its sloping site, with walls of glass framing views of Los Angeles and the Pacific.
Text by
View 23 Photos

Location: 1515 North Tigertail Road, Los Angeles, California 

Price: $5,995,000

Year Built: 1953

Architect: Craig Ellwood

Footprint: 1,926 square feet (3 beds, 3.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.27 acres

From the Agent: "The Byron Lamar & Agnes M. Johnson House, designed by Craig Ellwood in 1953, is the third in his celebrated series of steel hillside residences—a body of midcentury architecture significant enough to earn the Los Angeles Examiner headline ‘Beauty of the House of Steel.’

Perched at the crown of Crestwood Hills on one of Brentwood’s most prestigious addresses, Ellwood’s signature steel columns and wood beams lift the structure above the hillside in a floating composition. By day, views of the Pacific stretch to Catalina Island; by night, Los Angeles can be seen shimmering from the living room.

The home has been meticulously restored and updated for modern living while preserving Ellwood’s original ethos. Details include terrazzo floors, Lutron lighting, Fleetwood and Baldwin doors and windows, Waterworks fixtures, motorized shades, and a restored gas-and-woodburning fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with Gaggenau, Wolf, and Sub-Zero appliances, while an outdoor kitchen includes a Lynx barbecue and pizza oven. The property also comes fully automated with solar panels, Tesla Powerwalls, EV charging, whole-house water filtration, and a brand new roof with a rooftop sprinkler system.

The main residence has three bedrooms and three baths, while a new ADU adds a private one-bedroom suite with a full steam shower and kitchen that opens directly to the pool. Both addresses are part of the sale.

The property is a candidate for historic designation and the Mills Act, which could offer property tax savings to a qualified buyer. It is offered fully furnished, with finishes and fixtures chosen to create a turnkey experience and complement the architecture. The Tigertail trailhead is steps from the front door, while Brentwood Country Mart and the Farmers Market are a short drive away."

Built in 1953 and meticulously restored, the Byron Lamar &amp; Agnes M. Johnson House is a 1,926-square-foot home that sits high in Brentwood’s Crestwood Hills.&nbsp;Architect Craig Ellwood used his signature slender steel frame construction to elevate the main level over its sloping site.&nbsp;

Built in 1953 and meticulously restored, the Byron Lamar & Agnes M. Johnson House is a 1,926-square-foot home that sits high in Brentwood’s Crestwood Hills. Architect Craig Ellwood used his signature slender steel frame construction to elevate the main level over its sloping site. 

Craig Ellwood’s $6M “House of Steel” Floats Above L.A. - Photo 2 of 22 -

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.

Subscribe
The house is the third in Ellwood’s series of steel-framed hillside residences. Steel columns, wood beams, and broad expanses of glass give the upper level its lightweight appearance.&nbsp;

The house is the third in Ellwood’s series of steel-framed hillside residences. Steel columns, wood beams, and broad expanses of glass give the upper level its lightweight appearance. 

Craig Ellwood’s $6M “House of Steel” Floats Above L.A. - Photo 4 of 22 -
A skylight brings daylight into the galley kitchen, which has been upgraded with Gaggenau, Wolf, and Sub-Zero appliances.&nbsp;

A skylight brings daylight into the galley kitchen, which has been upgraded with Gaggenau, Wolf, and Sub-Zero appliances. 

Just beyond the kitchen, glass doors connect the dining area to an outdoor patio—a fitting example of Ellwood’s broader embrace of California indoor/outdoor living.

Just beyond the kitchen, glass doors connect the dining area to an outdoor patio—a fitting example of Ellwood’s broader embrace of California indoor/outdoor living.

Craig Ellwood’s $6M “House of Steel” Floats Above L.A. - Photo 7 of 22 -
In the living room, the original fireplace has been restored for both gas and wood burning.&nbsp;&nbsp;

In the living room, the original fireplace has been restored for both gas and wood burning.  

Craig Ellwood’s $6M “House of Steel” Floats Above L.A. - Photo 9 of 22 -
Floor-to-ceiling windows showcase the view west toward the Pacific and Catalina Island.&nbsp;

Floor-to-ceiling windows showcase the view west toward the Pacific and Catalina Island. 

Craig Ellwood’s $6M “House of Steel” Floats Above L.A. - Photo 11 of 22 -
The outdoor dining area comes with a full kitchen equipped with a Lynx barbecue and pizza oven.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The outdoor dining area comes with a full kitchen equipped with a Lynx barbecue and pizza oven.  

Craig Ellwood’s $6M “House of Steel” Floats Above L.A. - Photo 13 of 22 -
Below the main level, a newer one-bedroom ADU opens directly onto the pool. The sale comprises both addresses.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Below the main level, a newer one-bedroom ADU opens directly onto the pool. The sale comprises both addresses.  

Craig Ellwood’s $6M “House of Steel” Floats Above L.A. - Photo 15 of 22 -
The ADU includes one bedroom, a kitchen, and a full steam shower.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The ADU includes one bedroom, a kitchen, and a full steam shower.  

Craig Ellwood’s $6M “House of Steel” Floats Above L.A. - Photo 17 of 22 -
After dark, the lights of Los Angeles are visible in the distance.&nbsp;&nbsp;

After dark, the lights of Los Angeles are visible in the distance.  

Craig Ellwood’s $6M “House of Steel” Floats Above L.A. - Photo 19 of 22 -
According to the listing, the home comes fully furnished. The restoration also includes terrazzo floors, Fleetwood and Baldwin doors and windows, Waterworks fixtures, and motorized shades.&nbsp;

According to the listing, the home comes fully furnished. The restoration also includes terrazzo floors, Fleetwood and Baldwin doors and windows, Waterworks fixtures, and motorized shades. 

Craig Ellwood’s $6M “House of Steel” Floats Above L.A. - Photo 21 of 22 -
A number of newer upgrades include solar panels, Tesla Powerwalls, EV charging, whole-house water filtration, and a new roof with a rooftop sprinkler system.&nbsp;&nbsp;

A number of newer upgrades include solar panels, Tesla Powerwalls, EV charging, whole-house water filtration, and a new roof with a rooftop sprinkler system.  

1515 North Tigertail Road in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $5,995,000 by Fielden Junglas with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. 

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.

By signing up, you confirm you are 16+, will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.