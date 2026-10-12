Craig Ellwood’s $6M “House of Steel” Floats Above L.A.

From the Agent: "The Byron Lamar & Agnes M. Johnson House, designed by Craig Ellwood in 1953, is the third in his celebrated series of steel hillside residences—a body of midcentury architecture significant enough to earn the Los Angeles Examiner headline ‘Beauty of the House of Steel.’

Perched at the crown of Crestwood Hills on one of Brentwood’s most prestigious addresses, Ellwood’s signature steel columns and wood beams lift the structure above the hillside in a floating composition. By day, views of the Pacific stretch to Catalina Island; by night, Los Angeles can be seen shimmering from the living room.

The home has been meticulously restored and updated for modern living while preserving Ellwood’s original ethos. Details include terrazzo floors, Lutron lighting, Fleetwood and Baldwin doors and windows, Waterworks fixtures, motorized shades, and a restored gas-and-woodburning fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with Gaggenau, Wolf, and Sub-Zero appliances, while an outdoor kitchen includes a Lynx barbecue and pizza oven. The property also comes fully automated with solar panels, Tesla Powerwalls, EV charging, whole-house water filtration, and a brand new roof with a rooftop sprinkler system.