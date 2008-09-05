Byrne Bike Racks

Now that the finalists have been announced for New York's CityRacks design competition, judge David Byrne gets to taste the big prize all those hard-working artists are striving for: Byrne's own bike racks will be installed around New York for a year, then sold as art at PaceWildenstein gallery.

Using a fine-art fabricator in Brooklyn, Byrne transcended the limitations of typical bike-rack construction to make his cartoony steel designs, which owe more than a little bit to the late, great Keith Haring.