Byrne Bike Racks

By David A. Greene
Now that the finalists have been announced for New York's CityRacks design competition, judge David Byrne gets to taste the big prize all those hard-working artists are striving for: Byrne's own bike racks will be installed around New York for a year, then sold as art at PaceWildenstein gallery.

Using a fine-art fabricator in Brooklyn, Byrne transcended the limitations of typical bike-rack construction to make his cartoony steel designs, which owe more than a little bit to the late, great Keith Haring.

