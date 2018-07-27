This Svelte Tiny Home Is Being Auctioned For Charity
Global real estate franchisor RE/MAX has teamed up with Henry Ford College in Dearborn, Michigan, to build a tiny home to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals)—a nonprofit organization that provides critical treatments and healthcare services for sick children across the U.S. and Canada.
Designed and built by architecture students at Henry Ford College, the project also allowed them to apply their skills in a real-world setting.
"We’re incredibly honored to work on this project in partnership with RE/MAX, and to know that this home will not only give our students a unique, hands-on opportunity to design and build a real home, but that the auction of the tiny house will help to provide medical care to children in so many communities," says Chad Richert, chair of the building science program at Henry Ford College.
If you’re in the market for a tiny home, and would also like to do some good, place a bid to buy at A Tiny Home for Tiny Tots. If you aren’t looking for a new home right now, you can still help out by making a small donation to CMN Hospitals.
