This Svelte Tiny Home Is Being Auctioned For Charity

Global real estate franchisor RE/MAX has teamed up with Henry Ford College in Dearborn, Michigan, to build a tiny home to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals)—a nonprofit organization that provides critical treatments and healthcare services for sick children across the U.S. and Canada. Designed and built by architecture students at Henry Ford College, the project also allowed them to apply their skills in a real-world setting.



The one-bedroom, one-bathroom, 280-square-foot tiny mobile home was designed and constructed by the students at Henry Ford College in the Detroit Metro area.

Dubbed the RE/MAX Tiny Home for Tiny Tots, this collaborative project taps into the creative energies of the students at Henry Ford College’s Architecture/Construction Technology program, who got the chance to apply their knowledge through the semester-long project.

Students from the school's Architecture/Construction Technology and Interior Design programs worked on the project.

"We’re incredibly honored to work on this project in partnership with RE/MAX, and to know that this home will not only give our students a unique, hands-on opportunity to design and build a real home, but that the auction of the tiny house will help to provide medical care to children in so many communities," says Chad Richert, chair of the building science program at Henry Ford College.

The students were responsible for everything from the design of the 1.5-story house to the selection of interior furnishings.

The students from the school’s Interior Design program were responsible for the interior decor of the tiny house.

"Students really designed the building. We sat down with them with a blank sheet of paper, we took everybody’s brainstorms and ideas, and we collaborated and put it all together," says Richert.

The tiny house is available through an auction, and all proceeds will go to CMN Hospitals.

Bidding is open from July 26 to July 28.

The tiny house comes with a fully equipped kitchen.

A large window and bench in the living area.