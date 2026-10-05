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Catch This $875K Butterfly-Roofed Arizona Cabin Before It Flies Off the MarketView 15 Photos

Catch This $875K Butterfly-Roofed Arizona Cabin Before It Flies Off the Market

Architect Robert Hershberger designed his personal residence with a rainwater-harvesting roof, a central greenhouse, and tall windows that frame forest views.
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Location: 204 North Forest Park Drive, Payson, Arizona

Price: $875,000 

Footprint: 2,881 square feet (4 beds, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.64 acres

Year Built: 2004

Architect: Robert Hershberger

From the Listing: "Here’s a rare opportunity to own a modern cabin in the woods in Payson, designed and built by former Dean of Architecture at the University of Arizona and award-winning architect Robert Hershberger as his personal residence. The architect describes the home as a ‘flower in the forest,’ with two rooflines sloping upward to the north and south like petals to capture sunlight and direct rainwater into lower-level cisterns (the roots), while the central greenhouse (the stamen) supports plant life and light within the home. Each room on the main level features high windows, framing a unique view of the forest, while skylights and interior glass bring natural light deeper into the home. A central greenhouse atrium serves as a transition from the south-facing covered porch into the home. The great room combines living, dining, and kitchen spaces with custom birch cabinetry and aspen tongue-and-groove ceilings. The lower level includes two guest bedrooms, a full bath, and a very large recreation room. Additional lower-level spaces include storage rooms, mechanical rooms, and two dedicated cistern rooms. Outdoor spaces include a south-facing covered porch designed for year-round use, a walled garden for protection from wildlife, and terraces and pathways that follow the natural contours of the land."

The butterfly roof is topped with solar photovoltaic panels.&nbsp;

The butterfly roof is topped with solar photovoltaic panels. 

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The home is set on a private lot, surrounded by mature ponderosa pines.&nbsp;

The home is set on a private lot, surrounded by mature ponderosa pines. 

The gas fireplace is flanked on either side by tall windows that bring in views of the towering pines.&nbsp;

The gas fireplace is flanked on either side by tall windows that bring in views of the towering pines. 

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The main level includes a primary suite, a study, a powder room, and a pantry.&nbsp;

The main level includes a primary suite, a study, a powder room, and a pantry. 

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The downstairs recreation room has a custom pool table.&nbsp;

The downstairs recreation room has a custom pool table. 

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A two-car garage plus a generous driveway provide ample parking.&nbsp;

A two-car garage plus a generous driveway provide ample parking. 

204 North Forest Park Drive in Payson, Arizona, is currently listed for $875,000 by Lynsey Gauman at Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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