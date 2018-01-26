House of Cards Actor Molly Parker's Echo Park Bungalow Goes For $899K

Once the charming abode of actress Molly Parker, best known for her roles in Deadwood and House of Cards, 1816 Lake Shore is a 1923 build that has retained all of the classic, covetable elements of a bungalow. Inside the two-bedroom, one-bath home, a wood burning stove, hardwood flooring, and a breakfast nook are winningly paired with contemporary updates. On the market for $899,000, the Los Angeles real estate opportunity is accepting backup offers.



Get the Real Estate Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe

The 1,300-square-foot residence includes updated features such as a one-car garage and walk-in closet, as well as lush landscaping on the 3,975-square-foot lot. Taking its cues from the classic design, the home features quirky-yet-sophisticated features such as subtle black-and-white tiling in the well-planned kitchen, and handsome wood panelling in the bath. The freestanding midcentury fireplace on a retro brick flooring adds rustic charm to the living room, and multiple built-ins throughout the home add cozy corners and seating.

Perched on a hillside, the property takes advantage of that sometimes rare Los Angeles breeze, capturing ample natural light as well. But the pièce de résistance that will persuade any artsy, Echo Park type is the private artist’s studio in the home’s courtyard. In a nod to the indoor-outdoor lifestyle, the studio opens up fully to the California elements.