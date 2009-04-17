Bulthaup's B2 Kitchen System

Also known as the Kitchen Workshop, Bulthaup’s new b2 system consists of a workbench and two wooden boxes. At once beautiful and austere—–even monastic—–it melds a Shakerlike simplicity with a rigorous approach to storage calibrated down to the last espresso cup. Opened up, the boxes are the kitchen. Closed, they’re a sculptural installation, more Donald Judd than Julia Child.

Bulthaup's b2 system comes equipped with everything a kitchen needs—the workbench contains a sink, trash receptacles, and cooktops, while the two wooden cabinets house the appliances and the kitchenware.

The Appliance Cabinet contains the oven, dishwasher, and European-scale fridge (American behemoths may need to chill outside the box). The Tool Cabinet unfolds like a magician’s trunk to reveal deeper and deeper layers for utensils, dishware, and food. The workbench—–a kind of freestanding island—–may be customized with various cooktop and sink modules and with materials such as stone for baking and wood for chopping. Rolling garbage carts reside respectfully below.

The Tool Cabinet of the b2 system contains everything you would ever need to cook and serve your food.