Buh-Bye Bed Bath & Beyond: These 4 Tips Will “Adult” Your Home

Homee, the app that helps you furnish and decorate your space on any budget, has some easy, wallet-friendly tips to help you "adult" your space.

Lighten Up:

Nothing says adult like the warm glow of a room filled with candles. Don't let designer candle prices scare you off - buy plain, unscented candles in bulk and get creative with mismatched glasses and jars that have separated from their set. Pair the project with some LED string lights for a low maintenance upgrade that will make you forget all about that awful dorm room lighting.



Frame of Mind: The dorm days are over...a.k.a. your bed should not be touching the floor. Bed frames are an inexpensive way to up your bed game, literally. They are also a great way to free up storage space for those posters you refuse to part with.



Green Means Go: Bring your space to life with a large floor plant that is welcoming, and makes you look responsible. Caring for a plant can also be therapeutic and a calming addition to your daily routine.



