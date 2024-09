The remote site is only accessible via a 4x4 vehicle, and doesn’t have mobile phone reception—which made construction challenging as any queries needed to be relayed to the architects using a satellite phone for emergencies or by driving to the nearest point with reception. "It was a real mission," says architect Leon vad der Westhuizen. "We had to plan everything meticulously and the construction team relied heavily on our CAD data and the building information we shared."