Budget Breakdown: A Tired RV Is Refreshed and Relisted For $21K

Phoenix, Arizona–based couple Steve and Trina Sholin have brought their house-flipping skills to the tiny home movement in the form of masterful RV renovations. Their most recent project? A 350-square-foot, 2004 Jayco Designer RLTS-33 ft Fifth Wheel that was worse for wear until the duo gave it a total makeover for a total of $21,345. Now the charming home-on-wheels is available for $27,000—a great value considering the labor of love that was poured into it.