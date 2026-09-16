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Budget Breakdown: In Nova Scotia, a Master Metalworker Builds a Steely ADU for $293K
“If you do wood, you have to maintain it. Galvanized steel rusts. Cor-Ten, though, lasts for a lifetime—I don’t have to touch it,” says homeowner Marc Schaedler. “It’s the only material I really think will last in this climate.”
Text by
Photos by
Julian Parkinson
Metalworker Marc Schaedler spends his days fabricating steel railings, planters, and range hoods for other people’s architectural visions. For his own backyard suite in the West End neighborhood of Halifax, Nova Scotia, he wanted something bigger: proof that steel could carry an entire project, not just accent one.
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Stacey McLachlan
Dwell Contributor
Stacey McLachlan is an award-winning writer and magazine editor living and working in British Columbia, Canada.
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