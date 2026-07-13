Budget Breakdown: In This Hamptons Cottage, a Series of “Micro Tweaks” Add Up to a $1M Overhaul
Architecture in Formation gave a shingle-style ’90s home a well-needed refresh by reworking the layout, updating the material palette, and adding bold pops of color.
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The Long Island hamlet of Springs is one of the only places out East that might still feel undiscovered. The farmland turned working-class suburb turned artists’ haven is known for shingle-style homes on modest wooded lots, where savvy weekenders now go to escape not only the hustle of New York City, but also the rest of the Hamptons summer crowd.
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Elizabeth Fazzare
Elizabeth Fazzare is a New York-based editor and journalist who covers architecture, design, and culture for publications including Architect, Architectural Digest, and Dwell.
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