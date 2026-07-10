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Budget Breakdown: Rammed Earth Construction Wasn’t the Only Experiment at This $2.2M Home in AustinView 19 Photos
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Budget Breakdown: Rammed Earth Construction Wasn’t the Only Experiment at This $2.2M Home in Austin

Architect Davey McEathron’s first go at the building style incorporates ambitious curves, a mix of materials, and a surprisingly flexible floor plan.
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Although Davey McEathron had designed and built houses across Austin since founding his eponymous firm in 2014, there was one building material that the architect had never worked with: rammed earth. "It’s one of those materials that you dream about using," says McEathron, "but it’s expensive, so you need the right client and the right project." That dream client ended up being developer Kevin Yang.

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Lauren Gallow
Dwell Contributor
Lauren Gallow is a Seattle-based design writer and editor. Formerly an in-house writer for Olson Kundig, she holds an MA in Art & Architectural History from UCSB.

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