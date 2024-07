The Artemis wallpaper by House of Hackney ($325/roll) guided the ensuing color palette. "I picked a really bold, dramatic print for the bathroom intentionally, and then kept everything else, from the floor to the shower tile, monochromatic," says Blum. The Black Concrete Sink was custom from Voglio Bathroom Sinks ( $455) and combined with another custom living brass faucet from Brassna.