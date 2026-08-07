Budget Breakdown: This Southern California Home Is Technically an ADU—and It Started as a Garage
A family of four in Oceanside spent $732K squeezing every last inch out of the lot to create a soaring two-level residence.
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After getting outbid on a series of houses, Sarah and Brant Barrah had all but given up on ever owning a home near the coast, when they were presented with an unexpected opportunity. Brant’s dad and stepmom proposed they build an ADU on their property in the Southern California beach community of Oceanside.
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Kelly Vencill Sanchez
Contributing Editor
Dwell’s Los Angeles-based contributing editor, Kelly has also written about design and architecture for Architectural Digest, Coastal Living, and Luxe.
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