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Budget Breakdown: It Took $61K—and a Huge DIY Project—to Save This Tiny Portland Cottage
“I told Lara it would take three months, and I think it took a year and three months,” Workaday Design cofounder Jason Stamp says of the process of converting the house neighboring their home into a rental.
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It all started with a very tall cedar tree that towers over Jason Stamp and Lara White’s house in the Concordia neighborhood of Portland, Oregon. The couple had remodeled and added a second-floor bedroom suite to their home, which overlooked the tree in their neighbor’s yard. "People would always be like, ‘What are you going to do when someone buys the house next door, builds a giant house, and tears down that tree?’" recalls Lara.
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Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.