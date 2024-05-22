The outdoor dining area connects to the new kitchen through a fine-frame double-glazed sliding door by Sieger Systems. This was one of the more expensive line items of the renovation—the doors and triple-glazed windows throughout cost just over $27K in total—but it was essential to achieve the connection the client was looking for. The slatted screen was another important feature. "It creates a backdrop for the dining area that makes the terrace feel more like an outdoor room that is separate from the rest of the garden," explains Hamson.